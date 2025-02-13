How We Heal Our Entire World (The Root Problem & Solution)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The title may seem as though it is a big claim, but that's actually just the beginning. If you take the time to watch this, I can promise it will be worth your time if you truly care for humanity. Psychologist Carl Jung told us: “It is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, nor cancer, but man himself who is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics, which are infinitely more devastating than the worst of natural catastrophes.” In this video, we explore what may be considered the most untold yet catastrophic or empowering knowledge in our world.
