WORSE THAN I THOUGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We all go about our busy lives preparing for or vacation, RETIREMENT. What if what we thought was supposed to be there is not? What can we do?
Self Employed Tax Credit Link: https://reps.linqqs.com/#dc3f3cf7f52a46a087ade22d596555dd
OTHER CHANNELS:
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa
RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa
PODCASTS:
SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH
BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk