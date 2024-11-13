Head of the Spanish police’s anti-fraud & money laundering dept, was arrested along with 15 other people - 20 million euros in cash hidden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Spanish police have arrested one of the country's highest-ranking officers after a raid on his home uncovered 20 million euros in cash hidden within the walls and ceiling.
According to AFP, Oscar Sanchez Gil, head of the Spanish police’s anti-fraud and money laundering department, was arrested along with 15 other people, including his partner, who is also an officer in the Spanish police.