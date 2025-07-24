The Debate on Smart Drugs 🎙️ Biohacker analysis and response

The Intelligence Squared YouTube channel is one of the few places that transcend the internet echo chamber by pitting teams of experts against each other for over an hour to explore the nuances and challenge our preconceptions of decisive issues. This week, they debated the motion: College Students Should Be Allowed to Take Smart Drugs - which I watched with keen interest.





0:15 Q&A: Should I start Biohacking by taking a bunch of Nootropics together?

6:13 Debate analysis: College Students Should Be Allowed to Take Smart Drugs





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/21-debate-smart-drugs

👁️ Watch the Intelligence Squared debate

https://odysee.com/Smart-Drugs-IQ2:d





Confused?

Invest at least $300 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.