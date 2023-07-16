GODS OF THE NEW AGE (Original Classic) - Yoga & TM Merge East And West For One-World-Religion Of Antichrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gods Of The New Age (Original Classic [1984]) - How The East And West Were Merged For The One-World-Religion Of The Antichrist [Yoga, TM, etc.]
1. Invasion of the Godmen [4:30]
2. Yoga & Meditation: The Great Escape [26:50]
3. The East Converts The West [52:30]
4. The Deterioration of Christianity [1:14:45]
[One slight disclaimer: Producers of video cite and/or quote numerous scripture references taken from Westcott-Hort bible versions. The use of these bible versions can not be endorsed; see Authorized Version only:
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/p/words-of-lord-are-pure-words-as-silver.html ]
see also [Brighteon]: Yoga Uncoiled (Original Classic) "The word 'Kundalini' comes from the ancient Sanskrit language [1000-500 B.C.] - the literal definition is 'coiled snake' - becoming empowered by 'the Kundalini' is the very essence of yoga"