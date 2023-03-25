BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson | This is infuriating. The people who lie for a living were hyperactive this week.
162 views • 03/25/2023

Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out lies by government officials on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'   The big theme of the week was LYING. There was an extraordinary amount of lying.

Nobody Believes the Establishment Lies — Including the People Repeating Them

"Imagine if you found yourself repeating something that ridiculous [rogue Ukrainians] on television. Here you have an explosion, a three-part explosion that was part of a deep sea operation in the Baltic Sea 300 feet underwater that happened at exactly the moment that NATO war games are going on in the area. So you would think that there was probably some involvement from a military somewhere. But no, says the lady on the TV, repeating the New York Times. It was a shadowy unnamed group of totally independent Ukrainians who happen to live in a country that the Biden administration runs and whose pensions are being paid for by you."


Ukraine, Nordstream pipeline, pandemic, global climate emergency, etc. 

 840,293 views Mar 24, 2023


source: https://youtu.be/ieYSGbd_9CA



tucker carlson tonightpandemicukrainenordstream pipelineglobal climate emergency
