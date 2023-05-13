BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Owen Shroyer Goes Off On Border Patrol For Secret Human Smuggling Operation Caught On Drone
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
134 views • 05/13/2023

Owen Shroyer NAILS IT! "Dirty Americans" have less rights in our own country than illegals who don't even belong here. This video is proof positive of that. We must take our country back!

Original Video Link: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=645c4674331efe8811cb5a02

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
infowarspoliticshuman traffickingowen shroyerbreaking newsillegal immigrationborder wallsouthern borderborder patrolmass migrationhuman smugglingdrone footageus invasionbiden border crisistitle 42drone footage of southern border
