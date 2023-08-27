At a GOP cookout today, GA governor Brian Kemp admits that Any Voting Machine can be hacked. Looks like he was caught saying it off guard and didnt realize he was being recorded until after it came out of his mouth.

Pay attention: Brian Kemp admits voting machines can be hacked.



Then as they shuffle away, his daughter tells the person recording, "it's not worth it, to step back". KEMP is treasonous.

I am not one to pile on to family but what does his daughter mean by “it’s not worth it?”





