Look At The 2024 Agenda That Candidates Are Pushing In Elections
In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to show you what is being advanced in public indoctrination centers by the federal government. Are the People really OK with this? It's completely against the law.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

democratselectionrepublicanseducationdonald trumpjoe biden2024sovietslynne taylorcommon core diva

