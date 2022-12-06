6/12/2022 Miles Guo: Only after receiving the four types of licenses, the real start of the HCoin and the HDollar will then be considered to take place

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/12/2022 Miles Guo: Only after receiving the four types of licenses, namely digital banking license, business license, payment institution license and trade license that are approved and endorsed by any sovereign country, the real start of the HCoin and the HDollar will then be considered to take place and their prices at that time will become referable.