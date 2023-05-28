Benny Wills - How to Stop Being that “Conspiracy Guy” – in less than an hour!

Do your friends have you pegged as a “conspiracy theorist”?Show more





How can you easily shift their paradigm?





What are the new rules of communicating about 9/11?





My Guest is Benny Wills, Acclaimed Poet, JoyCamp Comedian, Actor, and my favorite 9/11 communication coach!





He is an emcee and YouTube personality, and is well known for his work on the comedic conspiracy channel JoyCamp as well as MEME Monday, a weekly show on his personal channel.





Watch Benny’s new Coronavirus Virus | The REAL Pandemic!





Benny helps people fight through the division by communicating more effectively using his online course Parrhesia: The Art of Communication.

