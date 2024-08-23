© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A reading from the Gospel of Nicodemus. Nicodemus went to Jesus by night ,to be told he must be born again in the New testament. He tells of testimony of those saints which were dead and rose alive when Christ Jesus died. Matthew 27:52-56. What they saw when the King of Glory Jesus came to them in Abraham's bosom. 1 Peter 3:19 by which also he went and preached unto the spirits in prison. Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.