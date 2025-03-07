BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
You Did Not GET CANCER Because of Your Inherited GENETICS!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
94 views • 6 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html


Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


DefenderShield Air Tube Headphones - https://amzn.to/3lBQanJ

Megahome Water Distillers - https://amzn.to/3rQmntW

Reverse Osmosis Home Drinking Water Filtration System With UV Filter - http://amzn.to/2EAEpbz


Fenbendazole & Cancer: 12 Scientifically Proven Anti Cancer Effects - https://sunfruitdan.co/3WYdtg5

Fenbendazole Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3ynJB2p


Ivermectin Proven Cancer Treatment - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4csaocs

Types Of Cancer Ivermectin Can Treat - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3yyzqYC

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5


Fenbendazole + Ivermectin - The Ultimate Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3AwKbfD


Root Cause Documentary - https://bit.ly/3FhIpOt

EMF Education Website - https://www.emfanalysis.com/


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


You Did Not GET CANCER Because of Your Inherited GENETICS!


In today's video, I talk extensively about the most common belief around the main reason why people get cancer today, and that it's due to inherited genetics that make a person very susceptible to getting many types of cancers that exist, and why it's not actually due to people's inherited genetics at all.


I also share with you many of the actual top root causes for most people getting cancer in their lifetime and the solutions that need to be addressed to prevent cancer from occurring in the first place or if someone already has cancer the things they need to change in there life to treat it effectively and at the end I also share one of the most effective scientifically proven alternative anti-cancer treatment options aswell.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
cancercancer treatmentcancer curecauses of cancerivermectin canceralternative cancer treatmentsgenetics and cancer riskis cancer passed on geneticallywhat cancers are genetically linkedgenetic factors that cause cancercancer caused by geneticsthe real factors that cause cancerthe factors that cause cancercarcinogens cause cancercarcinogens and cancerdiet and cancerfoods that cause cancerenvironmental cancer factorsemfs cancertoxins and cancerthe development and causes of cancer
