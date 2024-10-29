BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
URGENT Election Information 10/29/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
0
137 views • 7 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares a very important message from Ted Cruz warning us what would happen if Shumer won and takes him out. This is incredibly important for our Nation, and we need to get on our knees and pray not only for this Election, but especially for Ted Cruz as well.

 

00:00 – Intro

01:50 – Ted Cruz Video

06:02 – Prayer for Our Nation

10:09 – New Warning

13:56 – Intercede for Ted Cruz

22:00 – The Turn Around

27:00 – Keep in Touch

30:33 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
electionprophecyted cruzprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanlord showedabout the election
