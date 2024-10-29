URGENT Election Information 10/29/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a very important message from Ted Cruz warning us what would happen if Shumer won and takes him out. This is incredibly important for our Nation, and we need to get on our knees and pray not only for this Election, but especially for Ted Cruz as well.
00:00 – Intro
01:50 – Ted Cruz Video
06:02 – Prayer for Our Nation
10:09 – New Warning
13:56 – Intercede for Ted Cruz
22:00 – The Turn Around
27:00 – Keep in Touch
30:33 - Our Sponsors
