Watch Biden’s awkward attempt at ‘dad joke’ with Indonesian President

Sky News host James Morrow reacts to Joe Biden attempting the “most dangerous stunt” for a president– the “dad joke”. US President Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House. “When we met outside as you got out of your automobile we had a very important discussion on climate,” President Biden said during a conference with Widodo. “The President said – ‘I’m cold’,” Biden joked. “Well done Mr President – still wasn’t funny,” Mr Morrow said.







