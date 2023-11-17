Watch Biden’s awkward attempt at ‘dad joke’ with Indonesian President

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News host James Morrow reacts to Joe Biden attempting the “most dangerous stunt” for a president– the “dad joke”.
US President Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House.
“When we met outside as you got out of your automobile we had a very important discussion on climate,” President Biden said during a conference with Widodo.
“The President said – ‘I’m cold’,” Biden joked.
“Well done Mr President – still wasn’t funny,” Mr Morrow said.
