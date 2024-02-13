The Storm Album Sampler Reel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Storm Album Available exclusively at www.marshallpotts.com
https://store3.marshallpotts.com/index.php/product/the-storm-album/
"Hailing from the expansive landscapes of Kamloops, B.C., Marshall Potts emerges as a compelling singer/songwriter who has carved his niche within the tapestry of Americana, country rock and rock genres.
Secluded amidst 160 acres, Potts masterfully navigates the crossroads of musical expression, cultivating a style that spans across diverse formats. What sets Potts apart is not just his aptitude for crafting evocative melodies and lyrics; it’s the way he intertwines resonant, ringing guitar lines with an infectious pulse reminiscent of arena-rock grandeur"