A SIMPLE TEACHING ON THE PROCESS OF "SELF HEART HEALING AND DELIVERANCE MINISTRY WITH JESUS"

**End of ministry renunciation**





In Jesus name, I renounce and abolish, every generational curse of, every familial spirit of, every spirit forced upon me of, and every spirit I invited of...





*LIST ALL DEMONIC SPIRITS (EMOTIONS LIST I MENTION IN THE VIDEO)





EXCEPTION LIST -- this is a "must" say every time you renounce. This is the time we are in right now, you cant renounce or break anything off of anyone who has taken the CV vax, mark of the beast -- as well as the other things on this list. Please email me for information on what the "foundational spirit of misanthropy" - The Lord gave us this understanding by pure revelation straight from His Rhema Word.)





(((HERE IS THE EXCEPTION LIST -- this does not have to be recited - its just for you, so you know what you're renouncing when you speak the words " except anybody on the exception list)





1 - Anybody who You know Father, in this unprecedented day, that has chosen to worship the beast and his image





2 - Anyone who has taken the CV vax, mark of the beast and any offspring that came after they took the mark





3 - Anybody with the foundational spirit of misanthropy





4 - Anybody who blasphemed the Holy Spirit





5 - And anybody who sinned unto death

----->And as well, none of following prayer has any bearing on any of our spouses, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, spiritual and physical, that are on the exception list because they are completely separated from this family, as well as completely separated from God, according to His Word in Revelation 14:9-11, Matthew 12:32, and Hebrews 6:4-6.)))





(List whoever applies)

I renounce and abolish all of these off of me, my spouse, my children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and every future generation except anybody on the exception list. In Jesus name.





And, in Jesus name, because i have no further agreement with any of this, I order all of this to go to the other realm of satans frequency now, in Jesus name. Amen and Amen.





(This is something we do every time, but it is optional - The Lord just led us to add it in) -- And Father I ask that if there are any principalities, powers, fallen angels, or even dirtbag Satan himself, I ask you to send holy warrior angels to make sure they get escorted back to their own realm of satan’s frequency as well. Thank you Lord, Amen and Amen!









Some great spiritual warfare prayers - for your daily walk:

