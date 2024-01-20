George Galloway, Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah, Richard Medhurst, Thomas Faz: No2Nato Broadcast #15 - The Yemen War (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/yX16NMcUUhM?si=6_jdLvgwv4PCPq6f
18 Jan 2024 #Yemen #Gaza #YemenUnderAttack
Welcome to No2Nato Broadcast #15 - The Yemen War!
Featuring in this broadcast is an EXCLUSIVE interview with Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti of the Ansar Allah political bureau & Governor of the Dhamar Governorate, journalist and Writer Thomas Fazi, and independent journalist Richard Medhurst, discussing the latest attacks on Yemen by the United States and Britain.
Chaired with contributions by yours truly.
#Yemen #Gaza #YemenUnderAttack #No2War #No2Nato
Transcript available on YouTube page
