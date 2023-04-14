BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Who Are The Two Witnesses In Revelation?"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 04/14/2023

The Book of Revelation says Two Witnesses will arrive on the scene during the end time just before the second coming of Jesus Christ.  They will carry out with great power a three and half year's ministry, warning of the soon coming Day of the Lord and fighting evil led by Satan.  We don't know exactly who the Two Witnesses are, but people have debated it for decades.  Some say they will be Elijah and Enoch, others believe it could be Elijah and Moses, some think it will be other people, finally others think they are not just two people but rather a representation of many Christians.  A very interesting story that I look at in this video "Who Are The Two Witnesses In Revelation?"

Keywords
apocalypserevelationenochmosestwo witnessesend timeelijahelijah and enochthree and half yearsstop the rainturn waters into bloodstopping the rainoperating in powertwo witnesses killedright before the second coming of jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy