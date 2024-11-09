The Fourth Beast System - Is it here?

Fourth Beast System Players are in Place

· Phoenix rising headline for Trumps victory

· Internet of bodies and the transhumanism agenda

· Elon’s 69.9 percent prophecy – what are these Warlocks telling us?

· Elon’s beast system businesses including X being the next payment system

· Will crazy liberals be activated with optogenetics – testimony of highly Educated (brainwashed) liberals. Thos who professed to be wise are fouls.

· Elon – New World order comment

· Trump revenge tour?

· Elephant that was killed name Kamala. What is the messaging?

· JD Vance and Net Flix. Why? Cover his ties to Ai and Silicon valley (it is a CON)

· Trump use the army to get rid of illegals. Will this be used for those that don’t get the next vaccine or take the MOTB