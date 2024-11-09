BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Fourth Beast System - Is it here?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
Follow
430 views • 6 months ago
Fourth Beast System Players are in Place

·         Phoenix rising headline for Trumps victory

·         Internet of bodies and the transhumanism agenda

·         Elon’s 69.9 percent prophecy – what are these Warlocks telling us?

·         Elon’s beast system businesses including X being the next payment system

·         Will crazy liberals be activated with optogenetics – testimony of highly Educated (brainwashed) liberals.   Thos who professed to be wise are fouls.

·         Elon – New World order comment

·         Trump revenge tour?

·         Elephant that was killed name Kamala.   What is the messaging?

·         JD Vance and Net Flix.   Why?   Cover his ties to Ai and Silicon valley (it is a CON)

·         Trump use the army to get rid of illegals.   Will this be used for those that don’t get the next vaccine or take the MOTB

Keywords
transhumanismnew agefourth beast systemx is occultelon is occultelon is fake lightmaga satanmaga stand for satangetting played in politics
