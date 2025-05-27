BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Russian state media openly calls for direct Oreshnik Ballistic Missile strike against the Taurus missile factory in Germany
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
195 views • 3 months ago

❗️Russian state media openly calls for a direct Oreshnik Ballistic Missile strike against the Taurus missile factory in Germany. 🇷🇺🚀🇩🇪 

"Germany is engaging in direct hostilities against Russia with it's Taurus cruise missiles. Therefore, Russia must launch a pre-emptive missile strike against Germany to incapacitate their Taurus missiles production capability for the next 5-7 years."

⚡️Germany's Merz is about to FAFO.

This is about Merz video from early yesterday that I posted here at Brighteon. Cynthia

Today, this was posted about what Merz said yesterday:  

My comments on lifting weapon range limits for Ukraine referred to a decision made months ago — Germany's Merz

This comes after Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that there are no new agreements on expanding the range of missiles supplied to Kiev

Adding: 

The U.S. Navy’s USS Nimitz carrier strike group has entered the disputed South China Sea region.

