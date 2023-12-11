BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Be Awake Or Stay Asleep
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
15 views • 12/11/2023

12/10/2023

Ephesians 5:11-14 Be Awake Or Stay Asleep

Intro:  The World today is full of activity, wars and rumors of wars, evil doings and evil goings on.  It seems they never stop to rest.  But let me tell you they aren’t the ones I’m worried about. They are what they are ……and they are going to do evil and stay at it.  My worry is the church or at least those who claim to know God. They are asleep.  They are not aware of what is going on and the true depth of the wicked and the purposes the wicked have.  More than 90% of Christians do not know the basics of Bible prophecy.  They are generally aware …..but they don’t know any specific prophecies.  Most churches don’t believe in the rapture or even in Israel’s future kingdom.   That’s okay but they are missing a great blessing and comfort.  The Bible gives two blessings for reading and understanding the book of Revelation and comfort for looking for the blessed hope….the rapture of the church.  It’s not a salvation issue if you don’t believe in the rapture….but it sure is a comfort and blessing issue!!  It’s time to wake up though to Biblical maturity and understanding.  Get off the couch and get into the word of God.  Get off your feet that are swift to run to sin……. and get on your knees daily talking to the Father in Jesus name!  

