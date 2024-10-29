RT News - October 29 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 29, 2024
rt.com
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, says Israel is carrying out collective punishment. That's after the country's parliament bans the agency's work, which is considered a crucial lifeline for civilians in Gaza. Pro-western protesters take to the streets in Georgia to denounce the ruling party's victory in the parliamentary elections, which the country's president and defeated opposition groups claim were rigged. Russia says foreign mercenaries have been killed attempting to infiltrate the border region of Bryansk from Ukraine - claiming their equipment and personal items point to Western involvement.