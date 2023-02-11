34 Years in a Deep Underground Military Base at Diego Garcia

In 1981, Mark Domizio was coerced into serving for two years with a highly classified "Black Navy" operating out of a Deep Underground Military Base at Diego Garcia. After performing several abduction missions, he was imprisoned and tortured for his unwillingness to kill targets ordered by his superiors. At the end of his service in 1983, two clones or 'alters' were preserved that were infused with his soul extracts made possible by advanced extraterrestrial technologies. The clones were then put into service with the Black Navy at Diego Garcia and other secret space programs operating out of Mars.



In part 2 of this interview series, Mark talks about the clone at Diego Garcia who was given the name Hans, and performed many abduction and assassination missions of personnel in the large underground complex at Diego Garcia. Mark says Hans was also involved in the missing Malaysian airlines incident from 2014, and that when Hans died in 2017, his soul extract returned back to Mark, which also gave him Hans complete memories of what he did during his 34 years with the Black Navy at Diego Garcia. Mark describes the emotional trauma he had to overcome in dealing with Hans memories, and how connecting to his higher consciousness helped him heal these.



For Part 1 of this interview series with Mark Domizio, visit: https://exopolitics.org/clones-black-navy-operations-at-diego-garcia/



Mark Domizio can be reached at: [email protected]

