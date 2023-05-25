NWO government is smuggling millions of male fighting age illegal immigrants into US military camps

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2023). Satan Lucifer’s Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” fake ascended master fallen angel devils and their Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel fake aliens and their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens and their reptilian hybrid globalist elites are now smuggling millions of illegal immigrants and androids and cybernetic androids into the Western feminist nations, in order to prepare a “fifth column” army to destroy the history’s most wicked Western feminist nations’ humans, just like the evil humans of Noah’s Atlantis flood days when their nephilim & chimera fake aliens also destroyed the evil generation back then. They are shipping in by government buses entire battalions and regiments of fighting age illegal immigrant soldiers and androids, and giving them huge amounts of money and mobile phones and identification cards and passports and citizenships, and placing them in 5 star luxury hotels with free food throughout America and Europe and the accursed Western feminist nations. The reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites and the Nazi SS imperial space fleet “US space force” and “Black Sun” Nazi Pentagon US military leaders and the Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar Nazi 5th Reich space fleets and Shambhala Illuminati headquarters and Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) are creating a huge army made from a combination of African & Arab & Hispanic & Chinese illegal immigrants and reptilian hybrids and ape hybrids and androids and Nazi cybernetic hybrids and Draco avatars to fight the humans in the Western feminist nations. We real Christians have been warning them for decades in our daily sermons, but these most wicked human generation in history Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” hippy and hippy’s grandchildren who will get judged by God with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, do not believe anything we tell them, and do not share it with others or with God’s spiritual army who are holding back Satan Lucifer’s kingdom & invasion, because they think we real Christians are crazy lunatics talking about nonsense. They are like the evil people in Noah’s days who did not listen to Noah’s warnings and got destroyed, and the ancient Israelites in Jeremiah’s days who did not listen to Jeremiah and got destroyed. They are the same bunch and crowd. It almost seems like they have a death wish and love to jump into the meat grinder with their children. When they redefine God’s Bible verses and worship their Satanism’s Western values and worship their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors as their gods, then they become extremely dumb and lose discernment. They believe Jesus and the truth are dumb and crazy. All they do is to make a commotion against their government officials for bringing in illegal immigrants, but they do not mobilize God’s army to fight the Dracos or Pleiadians or Nazi US military leaders or reptilian hybrid Satanist elites. Since they redefined hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelled against women’s head coverings and are filled by demon spirits that control their minds, they neither can hear what we are saying nor do they try to warn the humans. They are already the living dead before they are killed. They are dead mentally before they die physically. It is like talking to zombies who do not have the Holy Spirit of God in them. They are like the crowds that laughed at Jesus and called him a crazy lunatic. They all got slaughtered when the Romans invaded Jerusalem in 70 AD. It is the same Roman 13th Reich Nazi 5th Reich that is invading them again





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine