Biotelemetry & Weather Control
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
27 views • 2 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Psintergypdf02-2025:9

tech metric pdf

.

https://www.c4isrnet.com/

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service

.

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

biosignals

Physiological signals are measurements of biological processes within the body that can be used to understand physical and mental states. These signals, often recorded through sensors, offer insights into various bodily functions, including heart activity, brainwaves, and muscle movement. Examples include heart rate (ECG), brain activity (EEG), and muscle activity (EMG).

Bioelectricity refers to the electrical phenomena within living organisms, encompassing the generation, transmission, and utilization of electrical potentials and currents in biological systems.

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms, including both the fields generated by living things and the effects of externally applied fields

.

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.C7F49E50-7152-43FB-87C5-FF0C5D91DE58:e

https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/sdnlist.pdf

https://www.planalytics.com/planalytics-launches-xtreme%E2%84%A0-to-help-businesses-manage-the-impacts-of-extreme-weather/

https://bigthink.com/strange-maps/extended-continental-shelf/

.

Network-centric warfare (NCW) is a military doctrine that emphasizes the use of information technology to connect dispersed forces, enabling them to share information and act more effectively

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

deep learning human activity recognition radar

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/human-activity-recognition

Human activity recognition (HAR) using radar is a relatively recent development, with significant progress seen in the last two decades. The core technology of radar, however, is much older, dating back to the early 20th century. While early radar systems focused on detecting aircraft and ships, the use of radar for recognizing human activities is a more modern application.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0263224125014150

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5

Keywords
trump20242030covid
