BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Friday the 13th's Holy War Origins
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
343 views • 10/13/2023

The Origin of Friday the 13th has it's Roots in the Ongoing Holy War Revolving Around the Temple Mount in Jerusalem Israel. The Knights Templars became extraordinarily wealthy and powerful fighting as Mercenaries for the Catholic Church. When Jerusalem was recaptured by Muslim Forces in 1187, the Templars were forced to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. At Dawn on Friday the 13th of October 1307, mass arrests were carryout against the Templars. Greg Reese of InfoWars explores the Past Historical Legacy, the present day calls for a New Holy War, as well as the future goalsof the Knights Templars Templars, and other Secret Societies in his Latest Reese Report.

Keywords
jihadtemplefridaysecretcrusadesthemountsocietiestemplarsknights13th
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy