What does it mean in the Bible...the Earth shall run red with blood?"

As the Yom Kippur war ended, a woman asked the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, on, October 27, 1973: "What is meant in the Bible, there will be people seen coming from the heavens and people from the earth; the earth shall run red with blood?’ She asks, ‘Is this an actual battle or a war for mens' minds?”

Aka answered: "We have placed, therefore, unto soul Ray’s mind the vision. We placed, therefore, the vision that as the fuse was lit and came from Europe and went into the land of Israel -- and from the fuse entered many lands and many unto battle -- and therefore, your world began to smolder -- and all of those of the Jewish belief, therefore, should see before them coming from the heavens the first signs of the one you would know as Jesus Christ, yet he should come forth in a form that they would know, and they shall bow before him. Yet, your world should runneth red with blood, for there shall be in reality, in the valley of Armageddon [Meggido], so shall the valley [battle] be fought on Heaven and Earth.

If the Eagle [U.S.A.] should fail to give the protection that is needed, then the Bear’s [Russia’s] claws shall tighten upon the Earth. But as the Eagle and the Bear should come, therefore, into clutches, one into the other, the Dragon [China] should come forth and bare forth its teeth. And the whole Earth should smolder, therefore, unto the same. And therefore, the Seventh Seal will have been opened.

Yet, your Earth shall not perish, nor shall man, for the Lord’s hand shall be placed upon the Earth, and the Earth shall change form.

And the men with the spiritual development and the women with the spiritual development shall, therefore, come forth and rebuild your earth. And those from your other galaxies shall, therefore, find that the earth karma of war has ended, and therefore, join them in the rebuilding of this small speck of dust you call Earth. And a place that our Father may lay His head shall, therefore, come in reality.

These things that were written, these visions that we have implanted upon the Earth, this Seventh Seal does not have to be opened in this manner. The battle of Armageddon, as we have said, may be avoided, if the Eagle acts in a valid manner. If he shows weakness, then the Eagle’s feathers shall be plucked, and he shall fall from the Heavens. And the war of Armageddon shall be diverted unto the year of 1985.

Yet, all of these things that we have shown you can be avoided. But only you, as the people of the Earth, can change your paths. We are not allowed to interfere. We are not allowed to take from you the gift of God of free choice. Act, therefore, according to that hidden place of God within you....

"Hallowed be Thy name. Hallowed be Thy name of the Lord, our Father, God, unto all worlds. Now is the time of the Cherub."

Editor's note: The prophetic warning in 1973 sounds eerily similar, in some ways, to events we are seeing today. Remember what Jesus said, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only." (Matthew 24:36)

From 1973, when Ray was given a vision, until his passing on October 5, 2000, he continued to tell us: "It hasn't been decided yet which way the world will go."

He died on the high, holy, Days of Repentance or Days of Awe, right before Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement,which some call Judgment Day).

War was diverted in 1985; it can be again today. Let us pray once again that war be avoided. For our Father hears our prayers.

