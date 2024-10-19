Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 75 - The New World Order & US Voting - Saturday October 19, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about the new United Nations resolution called Pact For The Future. Also upcoming US & Florida elections. He reads the scriptures Daniel 10 & Galatians 5:1. Recommends reading Daniel 9; 11; 12 compare to Matthew 24 & Luke 21.

www.flfamily.org/vote-no-on-4



www.millionvoices.org

un.org/sustainabledevelopment/blog/2024/09/press-release-sotf-2024/

un.org/en/summit-of-the-future





Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.

