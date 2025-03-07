BrightLearn - Fingerprints of the Gods by Graham Hancock

Graham Hancock's "Fingerprints of the Gods" delves into the enigmatic Piri Reis Map, discovered in 1929, which depicts Antarctica's coastline free of ice—a feat seemingly impossible for 1513, when the map was created, as Antarctica wasn’t officially discovered until 1818. The map, compiled from ancient sources, suggests that an advanced civilization with sophisticated cartographic knowledge may have existed thousands of years before recorded history, possibly during a time when Antarctica was ice-free, as recent research indicates parts of the continent may have been ice-free as recently as 6,000 years ago. This theory aligns with Professor Charles Hapgood’s ideas and is supported by other ancient maps, such as those by Oronteus Finaeus and Philippe Buache, which also depict Antarctica with remarkable accuracy, including ice-free features confirmed by modern surveys. These maps imply a lost civilization with advanced geographical knowledge, challenging conventional timelines of human history. Hancock weaves together geological evidence, ancient myths, and these mysterious maps to propose a hidden chapter in human history, urging readers to reconsider the origins of civilization and remain open to the possibility of a far richer and more complex past than previously imagined.





