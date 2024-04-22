⚡️In Eternal Memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley⚡️- video posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today💔 - extended with special Photos at the end

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In eternal memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley.
Cynthia... This was posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today, April 22nd.
It's the same video that I chose to post announcing his death a few days ago, created April 11, 2015, but this has added special photos at the end. One is the day they got married a few years back.
Lyudmila posted the thumbnail photo several days ago.
RIP Russell.
No report about the investigation or funeral yet.