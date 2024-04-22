BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️In Eternal Memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley⚡️- video posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today💔 - extended with special Photos at the end
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
78 views • 04/22/2024

In eternal memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley.

Cynthia...  This was posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today, April 22nd.

It's the same video that I chose to post announcing his death a few days ago, created April 11, 2015, but this has added special photos at the end. One is the day they got married a few years back. 

Lyudmila posted the thumbnail photo several days ago. 

RIP Russell.

https://t.me/TXDPR/13480

No report about the investigation or funeral yet. 


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
