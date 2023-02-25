BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New IN YOUR FACE Racism That is Totally Acceptable
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 02/25/2023

Anti-white racism is totally acceptable, because the woke + Democrats claim that it doesn't even exist because racism equals power plus prejudice. Well it really is division of America in order to subvert our social order in for financial gains by elite institutions trying to siphon off the honey pot of tax payter and printed money.It certainly did not exist in this form 10 years ago, and we should all strive to live by the words of Martin Luther King and judge people by the content of the character not the color of their skin.

#racism #blackracism #division #woke


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
democratsblackblmchinawokedivisionsjwhatredleftismreparationsblack lives matterblack rockwoke logicblack prideantiwhite racismwe schisma nurse racismsubversion of the united states
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy