Chernihiv Region
Two officers of the Ukrainian National Police, which is now performing the functions of the military enlistment office and forcibly mobilizing the population to the front, arrived to a civilian.
Our forces decided to deprive the Ukrainian police of transport so that they have nothing to use to round up people.
✨ The Russian Army is helping to avoid mobilization. Residents of Ukraine, join us. Write to @Dozorukr and they will explain what to do.