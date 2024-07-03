Chernihiv Region

Two officers of the Ukrainian National Police, which is now performing the functions of the military enlistment office and forcibly mobilizing the population to the front, arrived to a civilian.

Our forces decided to deprive the Ukrainian police of transport so that they have nothing to use to round up people.

✨ The Russian Army is helping to avoid mobilization. Residents of Ukraine, join us. Write to @Dozorukr and they will explain what to do.



