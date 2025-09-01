Babylon is fallen: the Vatican's Jesuits’ deceptive infiltration into Bible prophecy

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth, are truly soldiers of satan. Whatever they put their hands on is meant to deceive and to exert power and control. Their oath says it all.





In their infiltration of Bible prophecy, the Jesuits claim that Jesus, the Messenger is as a "metaphor deity" refers to the concept of using metaphors, or symbolic representations, to understand and relate to the divine, rather than viewing deities as literal beings.





Christos, as the “rising sun” is a metaphorical interpretation of spiritual awakening and the pineal gland's role in consciousness, and is now also, often to be found within esoteric and New Age (copy cat) Oriental teachings.





This interpretation links the pineal gland, located in the center of the brain, to a "third eye" or a gateway to higher consciousness and enlightenment.





That’s how the Jesuits operate: it’s to deceive and to lead people away from the true Christ of the Bible. Reject anything and everything their teach.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington