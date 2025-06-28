BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

USNS Harvey Milk Renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson | Navy Ship Naming Controversy 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 2 months ago

USNS Harvey Milk Renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson | Navy Ship Naming Controversy 2025

https://newsplusglobe.com/

The US Navy has renamed the USNS Harvey Milk to USNS Oscar V. Peterson, honoring a World War II Medal of Honor hero instead of the famed LGBTQ+ activist and Navy veteran. This decision by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked intense debate over military tradition, politics, and representation. Watch to learn about Oscar V. Peterson’s heroic story, the significance of Harvey Milk’s legacy, and the public reactions to this controversial renaming. Share your thoughts and stay updated with News Plus Globe!

Tags:

USNS Harvey Milk, USNS Oscar V. Peterson, Navy ship renaming, Oscar V. Peterson Medal of Honor, Harvey Milk Navy veteran, Pete Hegseth, Navy controversy 2025, military ship naming, LGBTQ+ military history, World War II heroes, naval history, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy ship naming debate


Hashtags:

#USNSOscarVPeterson #HarveyMilk #NavyShipRenaming #MilitaryHistory #MedalOfHonor #PeteHegseth #LGBTQMilitary #NavalHistory #MilitaryControversy #ShipNaming #WWIIHero

Keywords
pete hegsethusns harvey milkusns oscar v petersonnavy ship renamingoscar v peterson medal of honorharvey milk navy veterannavy controversy 2025military ship naminglgbtq military historyworld war ii heroesnaval historydefense secretary pete hegsethnavy ship naming debate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy