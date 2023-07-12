When the vaccine crippled a seminarian The horrifying story of Julian Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
July 11, 2023
The story of now-crippled former seminarian Julian Young illustrates just how severely the COVID-19 so-called vaccines have harmed the lives of so many. After discovering his calling to serve Christ as a priest, Julian entered the seminary and made the erroneous decision to take the COVID-19 injections, which lead to him developing complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Join John-Henry Westen as Young opens up about his decision to obtain the COVID-19 injections, the reasons why one should avoid these so-called vaccines, and his hopes for recovery and service to the Catholic Church and the Culture of Life as a priest of God.
Now you can make a difference by helping Julian recover from his COVID-19 injection injury here: https://www.lifefunder.com/juliansinjury
