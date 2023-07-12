John-Henry Westen





July 11, 2023





The story of now-crippled former seminarian Julian Young illustrates just how severely the COVID-19 so-called vaccines have harmed the lives of so many. After discovering his calling to serve Christ as a priest, Julian entered the seminary and made the erroneous decision to take the COVID-19 injections, which lead to him developing complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Join John-Henry Westen as Young opens up about his decision to obtain the COVID-19 injections, the reasons why one should avoid these so-called vaccines, and his hopes for recovery and service to the Catholic Church and the Culture of Life as a priest of God.





Now you can make a difference by helping Julian recover from his COVID-19 injection injury here: https://www.lifefunder.com/juliansinjury





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zg5uy-when-the-vaccine-crippled-a-seminarian-the-horrifying-story-of-julian-young.html