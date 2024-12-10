Seventh Day Adventists With Catholic Ways. 501c3, Tax Exemption Is Catholic, Contradicts 3rd Angel

Doug Batchelor of Amazing Facts, Walter Veith of Amazing Discoveries, and a host of other ministries are following in the footsteps of the Catholic Church by their disregard for the Third Angels Message. 501c3 and Tax Exemption are Catholic. In the Pagan Roman Empire ONLY Catholic Churches were exept from paying tax taxes. The General Conference of Seventh Day Adventists is also a 501c3 which is a violation of God's Holy Word. This must be addressed by SDA Pastors and SDA Ministries as we prepare for the Sunday Law crisis because probation is about to close and many are forfeiting their opportunity to give the Loud Cry by this apostasy. Jesus Christ would not be giving anyone a tax deductible receipt if he were alive today.





Tithing In The Advent Movement: https://savinghealthministries.com/tithe-in-the-advent-movement/





SDA Church Sues Maryland In Federal Lawsuit. Ted Wilson & 501C3 Independent Ministries In Apostasy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxSNWCeMg0s





Samson & Delilah: Harlotry & Bribery In The SDA GC & Self-Supporting Work. 501c3: Taxes & Holy Tithe





Kamala Harris Will Be President & Pass Sunday Law Before Donald Trump Takes White House SDA Prophecy





Trump: Bring Back Sunday Blue Laws, America Needs More Religion. Lex Fridman Podcast Interview





Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Conrad Vine and Village Church are calling for the Resignation of Michigan Conference President Jim Micheff. Michigan Conference Held a Townhall Meeting At The Village Church. Jim Micheff and Justin Ringstaff from the Michigan Conference visited the Village Church in Berrien Springs for a Townhall Meeting. Update on The Village Church and the Michigan Conference. Ron Kelly has been fired by the Michigan Conference.





Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





