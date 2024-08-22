5 minute rainwater collection system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So the city water completely sucks. I am grateful for it, but water is so important and the city doesn't cut it.
So when it started to rain today, I made a simple rainwater collection system in less than five minutes!
Check it out.
Your health is your number one asset. You are 75% water and you need high qualtiy water. Bless the municipality for what they do... but you need higher quality.