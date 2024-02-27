Mom killed by VAXX poison induced 15 day asthma attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1758868518588584082
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Feb 17 Florida, Laura Maxson #Pfizer
#diedsuddenly in her home. "Suddenly my big sissy….
at the young age of 45." "I almost died from the Vaccine. I had a severe asthma attack that lasted for 15 days straight, fever, vomiting, body aches, 2 ambulance rides."
https://www.legacyDOTcom/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/laura-maxson-obituary?id=54203767
###
Sam Cooke. I Love You, I Love You, I Love You. (With Lyrics)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=WIBC0IRWRHE
###
Mirrored - bootcamp