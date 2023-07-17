Summer of 23

Also see Traffic survivor speak about CIA, Clintons and more following her book in the 90's plus here what she has to say today https://rumble.com/v2u0nc6--full-circle.html.

💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥

1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html

2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





🔑 Heart in head vs head in heart - https://rumble.com/v2ro5ba-shifting-head-to-heart-.html

🔑 Quantum Meditation - https://rumble.com/v2k8ds2--quantum-meditation-.html

🔑 True Power Of Now https://rumble.com/v25kdyd--eternal-new.html

🙏 Putting On The Armour Of GOD.

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



