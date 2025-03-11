OSCE Delegation Arrives in Moscow District Targeted by Ukrainian Drone Attack

A delegation from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has arrived in a Moscow district that was struck by Ukrainian drones.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Ukraine deliberately launched the attack on the same day as the OSCE delegation’s visit, ensuring its members witnessed the true nature of the Kiev regime firsthand.

Adding: OSCE Secretary General Shown Site of Ukrainian Drone Attack in Moscow

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu was taken to the location of a recent Ukrainian drone strike in a Moscow district.

Adding, Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia:

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that he has no scheduled meeting with Zelensky in Saudi Arabia but did not rule out the possibility of an informal conversation.

