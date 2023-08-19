The Destruction of Jerusalem | The Great Controversy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Destruction of Jerusalem marked an significant point in the birth of the Christian church. Warned by Jesus in Matthew 24 of the cities demise, those who truly believed fled the city before it was demolished. The Christian church then remains at the centre of the controversy between Christ and Satan over the next two thousand years, highlighted in future episodes.
#lineage thegreatcontroversy #Lineage #LineageJourney #KnowYourHistory #KnowYourMission #KnowYourOrigins
www.lineagejourney.com
Support Lineage Journey:
➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r
➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney
Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w
Follow us on:
➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi
➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3
➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8
➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ