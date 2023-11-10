The Search For Lawrence Is Over, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello to you all. I am Debra and I speak out against abuse. Being abused is such a cruel, demonic, wicked, vicious and evil experience for the victim. I know this personally because I have been abuse throughout my entire life by many people, previous friends and many previous family members who have very serious personality disorders. Along with other negative spiritual issues.