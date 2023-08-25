BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sex Trafficking on the Island of Kauai. First hand account. Oprah and Zucker Fuck are in on it. It is rampant and is happening now all over the Islands of Hawaii - it has been going on for years
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
806 views • 08/25/2023

This does not surprise me at all This about it. Regarding Oprah and Zuck Fuck  - they own huge swaths of land with private beaches and places to moor boats, etc.  Think about all the young girls that go to Hawaii to hang out of the beaches, get jobs in juice bars like what is referenced in this video and meet good looking guys.  Along the way, they get taken by these pedo and children trafficking networks and they become slaves to the sex trade and their lives are threatened and they can not get off these islands. 

Now back to business:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com






Keywords
traffickingsexkauai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy