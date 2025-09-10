XRP Dragon Pattern Update ✅#ElliotWave Wave 4 Termination! 💥

🚨 XRP Dragon Pattern Update | Elliott Wave Analysis + Heat Maps 🚨





In this video, I break down the current XRP Dragon Pattern and the 5-wave Elliott Wave impulse move that could lead to a potential new all-time high in the coming weeks. 📈





I go over the details of sub-wave E within the ABCDE descending wedge triangle and analyze the heat maps to highlight key liquidity ranges and potential areas for the Primary Wave 4 termination. This technical breakdown will help traders better understand the structure and possible next moves for XRP.





I also briefly discuss the Bitunix platform that I personally use to trade and swap crypto, which saves me a ton of money compared to high-fee exchanges. 💰





If you’re interested in XRP price predictions, Elliott Wave analysis, liquidity zones, and crypto trading strategies, make sure to watch until the end for the full breakdown.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Overview of the XRP Dragon Pattern and 5-wave Elliott Wave impulse

- Analysis of sub-wave E within the ABCDE descending wedge triangle

- XRP 1H Chart and Fibonacci retracement levels for sub-wave 2

- Key obstacles to watch for in the current price structure

- Detailed look at heat maps, liquidation zones, and hyper-liquidation zones

- Insights into liquidity ranges and possible termination of Primary Wave 4

- Trading on the Bitunix platform and saving on exchange fees

- Final summary, risk management reminders, and viewer’s choice section





