Trump Must Officially Exit the Globalists U.N. & W.H.O.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once the United States officially Exits the United Nations, we will then be disengaged from the W.H.O. and other useless and dangerous organizations under their umbrella.
Dr. Rima Laibow explains how easy it is for the US to exit the U.N.... And how essential it is that we do... or humanity will cease to exist.
Go to Preventgenocide2030.org to learn more.