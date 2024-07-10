BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara O'Neill - Natural Remedies - Poultices - 6 of 7 (02.27.2016)
CuresWanted
129 views • 10 months ago

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only. 

Barbara O'Neill lectures held at Royal Oak Church, Auckland, New Zealand. 

Video Index

  • Onion Poultice – 2:34 to draw toxins, infection
  • Onion & Honey Syrup – 16:27 for sore throat
  • Flu Bomb – 19:02
  • Garlic Poultice – 22:24
  • Ginger – 25:33. anti-inflammatory herb
    • Internal Tea 26:12
    • External Poultice-  27:54 for joint inflammation
  • Potato Poultice – 38:26 for tissue inflammation
  • Hydrotherapy– Hot/Cold – 40:52 &
    • 3 minutes in Hot Water – vasodilation – stimulant to begin with
    • 30 seconds in Ice Cold Water – contracts & draws new blood
    • Repeat 3x (minimally)
  • Castor Oil Compress  – 58:40 – deep penetration to break up lumps, bone spurs, fibroids, cysts & tumor
  • Charcoal Poultice – 1:07:35 deep tissue detox for poisons
  • Cayenne Pepper – 1:18:10 circulatory stimulant
    • Internally & Externally – 1:20:00
    • Cayenne Pepper Compress – 1:28:41
  • Iodine test – 1:36:00 for thyroid health
  • Epsom Salt – 1:37:10 as muscle relaxer & for burns
  • Aloe Vera – 1:41:2 for burns
  • Q&A – 1:43:05


https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

Keywords
breast cancernew zealandnatural healingheart attackbrain tumorscharcoalhydrotherapycayenne pepperperipheral neuropathycastor oilepson saltslippery elmpoulticesbarbara oneillonion poulticepotato poulticegarlic poulticeginger poulticecayenne poulticeroyal oak churchauycklandear achecarbuncleonion cough syrupflu bomb
