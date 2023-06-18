OPERATION MILLSTONE

View, share and download now before a cyber-attack hoax takes down free speech on the internet.





Matthew 18:6



“But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

WARNING: Viewers may find some of the images presented as offensively pornographic.

However, please keep in mind that they are part of the WEF, the WHO and the U. N. sanctioned public school curriculum recommendations to sexualize children worldwide and they are included in this documentary to call parents and the public attention to that fact.

There is a difference between biological sex education program given to students at the appropriate age and the sexual grooming of children at any age to normalize and condition them to believe that same-sex relations and sex with adults are acceptable.

It is now self-evident that these organizations are Satanic cabals who have an agenda to destroy traditional family values and to teach the next generation that Christian values are obsolete. Their agenda is to not only depopulate the world with bio-synthetic technologies but steal souls in the process under the guise of protecting public health and protecting behavioral health by promoting promiscuity, homosexuality and pedophilia.





