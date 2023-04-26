BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HUGE hail destroyed Villa Mercedes, Argentina!
779 views • 04/26/2023

Remember: Hail big enough to put a dent in a vehicle, is big enough to break a human skull. And when the storm is CLEARLY severe enough, that if people don't take shelter, they end up going to the hospital, or they die... that is the NATURAL equivalent, to a cluster bomb going off in a War arena. Welcome to the Global Apocalypse everyone. You've got incoming!

In these Times, when a hail storm begins, if you are out in your vehicle and you can do so without causing injury or damage - know that quickly rolling down the side window and throwing a floor mat on the front windshield... upside down!... might guarantee that you will be able to drive home without calling a tow truck.

After We featured this video in one of Our Blogs, YouTube forced this APOCALYPTICALLY-REVEALING video to be removed from the Channel, "World is Dangerous"... but not before WE got a copy. We normally avoid A.I. narrated videos - but this was an exception.

Linked to Our January 28, 2023 Blog

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

godtestimonyargentinadeathshailrevelationschapter 112023the two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesjanuary 28villa mercedes
