© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Full Show 8/12/25 CIVIL WAR ALERT: Democratic Party Planned
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 1 month ago
CIVIL WAR ALERT: The Democratic Party Planned / Threatened Civil Insurrection & Race War To Usher In Their Brand Of Tyranny
President Trump's Response Has Been To Prepare For It Constitutionally By Restoring Law & Order In DC Now, Democrats Are Falsely Claiming That Trump Is Using DC As A Test Case For Nationwide Martial Law!
President Trump's Response Has Been To Prepare For It Constitutionally By Restoring Law & Order In DC Now, Democrats Are Falsely Claiming That Trump Is Using DC As A Test Case For Nationwide Martial Law!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.